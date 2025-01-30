PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi: 'His ideals motivate us to build a developed India'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Martyrs' Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and said that his ideals motivate us to build a developed India. The Prime Minister also remembered martyred for our nation and recalled their service as well as sacrifices on Martyrs' Day.

It is pertinent to mention that India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

He also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his death anniversary.

'His ideals motivate us to build...'

In an X post, PM Modi said, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices."

Martyrs' Day 2025

January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day, also known as 'Shaheed Diwas' or 'Sarvodaya Day', across the country to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence. The day holds significance as it marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi -- the Father of the Nation. In 1948, the nation mourned as Gandhiji, affectionately known as Bapu, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse during the evening prayers at 'Gandhi Smriti' in the Birla House in New Delhi. Gandhi, a pivotal figure in India's struggle for freedom, employed peaceful and non-violent methods to achieve independence from British rule. Every year, he is remembered on his death anniversary as the people of the country observe 'Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi'.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi, accompanied by his grandnieces, was en route to a prayer meeting at Birla Bhavan. At around 5:17 PM, Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, fired bullets from a pistol into Mahatma Gandhi's chest. As per historical records, Gandhi succumbed instantly to his injuries. A revered proponent of peace and a visionary, Gandhi advocated for non-violent methods in the struggle against the British, championing the cause of India's independence. The profound impact of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent and peace-oriented philosophy extends beyond India to international realms. A visionary leader, Gandhi consistently championed the rights of the underprivileged and marginalized, leaving an indelible mark on history. His death symbolises the end of an era in India.

