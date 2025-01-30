Reunion at Mahakumbh after 27 years! Jharkhand family 'finds' lost member as Aghori monk at Mela in Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Kumbh Mela 2025: A Jharkhand family’s relentless 27-year-long search for their lost member finally came to an end at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. On Wednesday, they claimed to have found Gangasagar Yadav, who disappeared in 1998, now living as a 65-year-old 'Aghori' monk under the name Baba Rajkumar who belongs to a particular monastic order of sadhus.

Gangasagar had gone missing after travelling to Patna, leaving his family in distress with no trace of his whereabouts. His wife, Dhanwa Devi, was left to raise their two sons alone. Over the years, the family had lost hope but never stopped searching for Gangasagar.

Murli Yadav, younger brother of Gangasagar said, "Over the years, we lost hope of ever seeing him again until one of our relatives attending the Kumbh Mela noticed a man resembling Gangasagar and took his photograph. The photo was sent to us and I, along with Dhanwa Devi and their two sons, rushed to the Kumbh Mela, determined to bring him back."

Baba refuses to acknowledge his past identity

The emotional reunion of a Jharkhand family with their lost member took an unexpected turn when Baba Rajkumar refused to acknowledge his past identity as Gangasagar Yadav. Dressed as an Aghori monk, he insisted he was a Sadhu from Varanasi and, along with his Sadhvi companion, denied any connection to his previous life.

Jharkhand family demands DNA test

However, his family remained steadfast, pointing out distinctive features that confirmed their belief. They identified his long teeth, an old forehead injury, and a scar on his knee as undeniable proof that he was indeed Gangasagar, who had vanished in 1998. Determined to prove their claim, Gangasagar’s wife along with Murli Yadav has formally approached the Kumbh Mela police. They have demanded a DNA test to confirm the true identity of the man.

"We will wait until the end of the Kumbh Mela and, if necessary, insist on a DNA test. If the test doesn't match, we will issue an apology to Baba Rajkumar," Murli Yadav said.

Meanwhile, some of the family members have returned home, while others are still stationed at the Mela, keeping a close watch on Baba Rajkumar and the Sadhvi. Once the Mela concludes, they are prepared to pursue legal steps if the proposed DNA test confirms what they are claiming. Gangasagar’s disappearance devastated his family, especially his young children. His elder son was only two years old at that time, and his younger son was yet to be born.

