Mahakumbh: Don’t miss these 3 most auspicious days for 'snan' at Sangam in February

Kumbh Mela 2025: The Mahakumbh festival began on January 13 with the 'Paush Purnima' bath, followed by the first 'Amrit Snan' on January 14 and the second on January 29. In February, three major baths will be held, marking important moments of the festival. The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26, after which the next Kumbh will take place in 12 years. Let us now know the important dates for the major baths in February, including the day for the last 'Amrit Snan'.

Taking a dip in Sangam at any time during the Kumbh is considered auspicious. Devotees believe that taking a dip in the holy waters of the Sangam during the Mahakumbh brings spiritual purification and blessings. This year, the occasion is made even more special by a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years, making it a highly auspicious event.

Mahakumbh: Last Amrti Snan

The third and last Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh will take place on Basant Panchami, February 3. On this auspicious day, all the Akharas of Naga Sadhus will join the Mahakumbh, and millions of devotees will also take holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. This will also be the last bath of Naga Sadhus at Mahakumbh. After this, Naga Sadhus will return to their Akharas, while some will head towards the Himalayas for intense meditation.

Magh Purnima Snan

After the last 'Amrit Snan' on February 3, the bath on Magh Purnima is considered highly auspicious during the Mahakumbh. Taking a dip on this day is believed to bring blessings from the gods, goddesses, and ancestors. The Magh Purnima holy bath will take place on February 12.

Mahashivratri Snan

The last holy bath of the Mahakumbh will take place on February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri. On this day, a significant number of Shiva devotees will gather at Triveni Ghat in Prayagraj. Taking a dip on Mahashivratri is regarded as highly auspicious, and bathing and worshiping Lord Shiva on this day is believed to bring happiness and prosperity. Performing Jalabhishek of Shivling with water from Triveni Ghat on this day is also considered extremely auspicious.

The last three major baths of the Mahakumbh will take place in February, but even before the fair concludes, lakhs of devotees will continue to arrive in Prayagraj for the holy dip. It is estimated that approximately 35 to 40 crore people will take part in the Mahakumbh. As of January 28, around 27.58 crore devotees have already taken a dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious faith and traditional beliefs. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity or truth of any such information.)

