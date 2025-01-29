Mahakumbh Stampede: CM Yogi announces judicial enquiry by 3-member committee, turns emotional

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath

Mahakumbh Stampede: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a judicial inquiry into the stampede which claimed 30 lives. The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area occurred as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most auspicious days during the mela.

Yogi Adityanath said "The incident is heart-wrenching. We express our deepest condolences to all those families who lost their loved ones. We have been in constant touch with the administration since last night. The Mela Authority, Police, Administration, NDRF, SDRF and all other arrangements that could be made have been deployed there," and added, "The Govt has decided that a judicial inquiry of the incident will be done. For this, we have formed a 3-member judicial commission headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS DK Singh. We have been monitoring the entire incident from the Chief Minister's control room, the Chief Secretary's control room, and the DGP's control room throughout the day."

"Meetings went on throughout the day and there was continuous communication with the administration regarding the incidents. Since the morning, we have been receiving necessary guidelines from Prime Minister, Home Minister, National President JP Nadda, Railway Minister, Governor and others..."

Yogi Adityanath said "A large number of devotees had gathered in Prayagraj since 7 PM yesterday to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. An unfortunate incident took place on the Akhara Marg in which over 90 people were injured and 30 people died. 36 people are undergoing treatment in Prayagraj. This incident took place as the crowd broke the barricades of the Akhara Marg."