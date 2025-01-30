Martyrs' Day 2025: 7 lesser-known facts about Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mahatma Gandhi

Martyrs' Day 2025: Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas or Sarvodaya Day, is observed on January 30 across India to honour the sacrifices made by those who gave their lives for the country's independence. This day is especially significant as it marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. In 1948, Gandhi, affectionately known as Bapu, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse during the evening prayers at Gandhi Smriti in Birla House. Gandhi, a key leader in India's fight for freedom, advocated for non-violence and peaceful means to attain independence from British rule. His legacy is commemorated every year on his death anniversary, which is observed as 'Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi' by people across the nation.

On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi let's explore some lesser-known facts about the father of the nation. While many are familiar with his pivotal role in India's independence movement, there are several lesser-known facts about him that shed light on his extraordinary life:

7 lesser-known facts about Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi, known for inspiring millions with his powerful speeches, was once a very shy and timid child. As a student, he often struggled with shyness and even ran away from school to avoid facing people. He had a fear of public speaking so intense that he would often panic and be unable to speak in front of an audience. Over time, Gandhi worked hard to overcome his anxiety. Gandhi observed silence every Monday as part of his personal discipline and spiritual practice. He believed that silence helped him reconnect with himself, reflect on his actions, and recharge mentally. Despite being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times between 1937 and 1948, Mahatma Gandhi never won the prestigious award. He was nominated in 1937, 1938, 1939, 1947 and, finally, a few days before he was assassinated in January 1948. Mahatma Gandhi, although widely known for his leadership in the freedom struggle and his commitment to non-violence, also had a passion for football. During his time in South Africa, he not only embraced sports but also recognised its potential as a unifying and empowering tool. Inspired by his political philosophy of passive resistance, which was shaped by the writings of Henry Thoreau and Leo Tolstoy, Gandhi founded two football clubs. These clubs were named "Passive Resisters," reflecting Gandhi's commitment to fighting racial discrimination and injustice through peaceful means. Rabindranath Tagore gave Gandhi the title of 'Mahatma', which means 'Great Soul,' out of his deep admiration for Gandhi's unwavering commitment to India's freedom struggle and his profound dedication to the principles of non-violence and truth. Gandhi coined the term 'Harijan', meaning, 'children of God', to refer to the untouchables, aiming to uplift their social status and promote their dignity. Gandhi believed that every individual, regardless of their caste or background, should be treated with respect and equality. His advocacy against untouchability was central to his vision of a just society. Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence inspired numerous global leaders. Figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and even American civil rights leader James Lawson credited Gandhi for inspiring their own movements for social justice and equality.

