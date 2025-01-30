Thursday, January 30, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Indian Railways to celebrate 100 years of electrification on this date | Check details here

Indian Railways to celebrate 100 years of electrification on this date | Check details here

The Central Railways has planned various sessions with school children to show them the history and heritage of the railways.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 30, 2025 8:06 IST, Updated : Jan 30, 2025 8:15 IST
Indian Railways, Railways to celebrate 100 years of electrification, indian Railways to celebrate 10
Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYS (X) Indian Railways to celebrate 100 years of electrification on this date

Indian Railways will soon be celebrating 100 years of electrification on February 3 (Monday), highlighting the first steps railways took towards a greener rail system, said Swapnil Nila, Central Public Relations Officer. 

Know about the history of India's 1st 'electric train'

The first electric train in India operated from platform 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (earlier known as Victoria Terminus) to Kurla in Mumbai on February 3, 1925. The railways had started electrification just 72 years after the first ever Indian train launched on April 16, 1853.

"The first electric train ran between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, then known as Victoria Terminus to Kurla. This particular train was EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) trains original version. It was run from platform number 2, and this was a new initiative, a greener initiative for a long-lasting change. And now Central Railway and Indian Railway are celebrating 100 years of completion of this electrification," the CPRO told media.

Central Railway completes 100 pc of electrification

Apart from celebrating the centenary since the start of electrification, Central Railway has also completed 100 per cent of electrification.

"In this particular period, Central Railway has completed its 100% electrification also, and for this we are initiating the celebrations which will be starting from 3rd of February..." CPRO added.

Related Stories
Vande Bharat ticket cancellation charges: Check how much will be deducted if ticket cancelled

Vande Bharat ticket cancellation charges: Check how much will be deducted if ticket cancelled

New Vande Bharat Express with 20 coaches to run in this state: Check route, other details

New Vande Bharat Express with 20 coaches to run in this state: Check route, other details

Vande Bharat to reduce travel time between Bengaluru-Chennai by 4 hrs: Check train's speed on route

Vande Bharat to reduce travel time between Bengaluru-Chennai by 4 hrs: Check train's speed on route

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Maharashtra to upgrade 132 railway stations with enhanced facilities

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Maharashtra to upgrade 132 railway stations with enhanced facilities

Is Pune to get four new Vande Bharat Express trains? Know here

Is Pune to get four new Vande Bharat Express trains? Know here

Seven new Vande Bharat Express trains likely from Gorakhpur soon, Railways prepares plans: Report

Seven new Vande Bharat Express trains likely from Gorakhpur soon, Railways prepares plans: Report

Two new Vande Bharat Express trains with 20 coaches to be launched this week: Check route, schedule

Two new Vande Bharat Express trains with 20 coaches to be launched this week: Check route, schedule

Events to take place as part of celebrations 

Multiple events have been planned to celebrate the centenary, including a run, multiple seminars, and 3D shows.

"There are multiple activities planned starting from a run in the morning. Followed by a ceremonial commemoration and at the same time technical and other Seminars will be organised on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus on that day. Afterwards, we will continue to organise the various events which have been planned, including the projections, including the three-dimensional shows," Nila added about the planned programs.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement