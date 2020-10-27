Manusmriti remark row: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar detained during protest against VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan

Image Source : PTI PHOTO BJP leader Khushbu Sundar detained during protest against VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan

Bharatiya Janata Party Khushbu Sundar was detained in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported. Khushbu was detained when she was on her way to join a protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan's remarks on Manusmriti involving women. Thirumavalavan is a Lok Sabha MP from Chidambaram.

After she was detained, Khushbu took to Twitter to question the AIADMK government. "When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track," she tweeted.

"I question AIADMK and CM of TN, why we are denied of our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are permitted to do the same? Why this partiality?" she asked. "Or is AIADMK government aware that VCK is capable of riots and goondaism and they fear the same?"

Meanwhile, BJP's Tami Nadu unit general secretary KT Raghavan has also been detained by the police. He was taken into preventive custody near Athur.

Police said that both the BJP leaders have been taken into preventive custody and will be released later. According to reports, the police had denied permission for the agitation at Chidambaram.

Thirumavalavan had recently stoked a controversy with remarks on women quoting Manusmrithi.

Khushbu had earlier demanded an apology from Thirumavalavan for making derogatory comments. Thirumavalavan had, however, denied making any comment that denigrated women. The politician instead said that he was working for women emancipation.

