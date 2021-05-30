PM Modi addresses 77th edition of Mann Ki Baat | LIVE

Image Source : PTI Mann ki Baat highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation during the 77th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi had sought ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts earlier this month about topics for Mann Ki Baat, where he addresses the country over a range of issues.

The programme is held on the last Sunday of every month. Prime Minister Modi also shared a toll-free number for people to record their message in either Hindi or English.

In the last edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi lauded the efforts made by healthcare workers at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and addressed several topics such as vaccine hesitancy. The Prime Minister also spoke to an ambulance driver Prem Verma as he lauded the efforts of other frontline workers such as lab technicians.

He further urged people to stay positive and follow the treatment protocol as per the doctor's advice. PM Modi noted that the second wave of Covid-19 is testing people's patience and their limit to bear the pain. He added that this "toofan" (storm) has shaken the country after it was full of spirit and self-confidence after successfully tackling the first wave.

