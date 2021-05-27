Procure black fungus drug Amphotericin-B: PM Modi tells Indian Missions abroad

Image Source : PTI/ FILE PM Narendra Modi

As mucormycosis cases wreaked havoc across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in a meeting with Indian missions across the world has instructed to procure the drug Amphotericin B, essential for the treatment of black fungus.

News Agency ANI quoted, the government sources, as saying, “The PM had instructed officials to get this drug from anywhere it is available in the world. Indian missions across the world have been involved in securing supplies of this drug. It has been achieved with help of Gilead Sciences in USA."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra-based Genetic Life Sciences on Thursday began manufacturing Amphotericin B Emulsion injections, which are used for treating mucormycosis or black fungus. According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office, it was being produced by only one company so far. The injection is priced at Rs 1200 each and the distribution to begin from Monday.

The country has reported 11,717 cases of mucormycosis so far, with the highest number of cases reported from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra has reported 2,770 cases so far, Gujarat- 2,859 cases, Andhra Pradesh- 768 cases.

