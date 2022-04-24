PM Modi to address 88th episode of Mann Ki Baat today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today, April 24. It will be the 88th episode of the monthly radio programme.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.

A week ago last Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared a magazine based on the last episode of Mann ki Baat.

The prime minister also asked people to join the next episode of his monthly radio address on April 24.

"Here is an interesting magazine on last month's #MannKiBaat in which we discussed diverse topics like India's exports jump, Ayurveda start-ups, water conservation and traditional fairs. Do join the next episode on the 24th", tweeted PM Modi.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the nation.

(With inputs from ANI)

