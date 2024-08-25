Mann Ki Baat: Man Ki Baat: 'Youth will benefit a lot from reforms in space sector', says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 113th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' today (August 25). Addressing the 113th episode, PM Modi said, "On August 23, the nation marked the first National Space Day, celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3. Last year, on this day, Chandrayaan-3 had made a successful landing on the southern part of the moon at the Shiv-Shakti point."

The Prime Minister interacted with the team of Spacetech Start-Up GalaxEye during the Mann Ki Baat programme.

"This year from Red Fort, I have urged one lakh Youths who are not from a Political background to connect with the political system. This point of mine has garnered tremendous response. We thus come to know that a large number of our youth are eagerly ready to enter politics. All they are looking for is the right opportunity and apt guidance. I have also received letters from youth across the country on this subject. Enormous response is being received on social media as well. People have sent me many kinds of suggestions. Some youth have written in their letters that it is truly inconceivable for them. On account of the absence of a political legacy on the part of their grandfather or parents, they could not enter politics," he said.

He said that during the freedom movement, countless people from all walks of life came forward, even though they had no political background. "They devoted themselves entirely to India's independence. Today, to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat, we need to rekindle that same spirit once again," he said.

PM Modi said that 'Har GharTiranga' campaign wove the entire country into a thread of togetherness. "This time this campaign was at its peak. Amazing pictures related to this campaign have emerged from every corner of the country. We saw the tricolour fluttering on houses - saw the tricolour in schools, colleges, and universities. People put the tricolour in their shops, offices, people also put the tricolour on their desktops, mobiles and vehicles. This campaign has tied the whole country together and this is 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat'," said the PM.

Prime Minister Modi also shared a heartwarming story of human-animal bonding from Tinsukia, Assam in Mann Ki Baat. "In the small village of Barekuri in Tinsukia district of Assam, people of the Moran community live and in this village also live the 'Hoolock Gibbon', which is called 'Holo Bandar' here. Hoolock Gibbons have made their home in this village. You will be surprised to know that the people of this village have a very deep relationship with the Hoolock Gibbon. The people of the village still follow their traditional values. Therefore, they did all those things, which would strengthen their relationship with the Gibbons," said PM Modi.

Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme where he discusses relevant national issues with Indian citizens. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centres of All India Radio. A study conducted regarding the impact of 'Mann Ki Baat' on the lives of the people showed that over 100 crore people have connected to 'Mann Ki Baat' at least once. It speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements, and has influenced people towards positive actions.

PM Modi also extended best wishes to the citizens on upcoming festivals.

