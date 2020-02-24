Manmohan Singh to skip banquet for Trump

Manmohan Singh/PTI

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has decided to skip President Ram Nath Kovind's banquet for US President Donald Trump, who is on a 26-hour trip to India. The banquet will be hosted by President Kovind on Tuesday. Earlier, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said he would not attend the official banquet.

He said the Modi government has done away with the tradition of allowing the principal opposition party to hold discussions with the US President, unlike in the past when such meetings were arranged. He said the government has not extended an invite to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"We do not feel good about the change in tradition by the Modi government, when the principal opposition party leaders are ignored during such key visits. In the past, we ensured the principal opposition party leaders meet the visiting dignitaries, including US President George Bush or Barack Obama," he said.