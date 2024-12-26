Thursday, December 26, 2024
     
  Manmohan Singh dies: India to declare seven-day national mourning after former PM's death

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted to the Emergency ward around 8. 30 pm in a critical condition.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Published : Dec 26, 2024 23:35 IST, Updated : Dec 26, 2024 23:45 IST
Manmohan Singh dies
Image Source : PTI Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92.

The centre is set to announce seven days of national mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after experiencing a sudden loss of consciousness at his residence. Despite immediate medical intervention, he was declared dead at 9:51 pm. 

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced a seven-day state mourning starting Thursday, December 26. Additionally, December 27 has been declared a government holiday as a mark of respect to the late leader.

