Manmohan Singh dies: India to declare seven-day national mourning after former PM's death

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92.

The centre is set to announce seven days of national mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after experiencing a sudden loss of consciousness at his residence. Despite immediate medical intervention, he was declared dead at 9:51 pm.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced a seven-day state mourning starting Thursday, December 26. Additionally, December 27 has been declared a government holiday as a mark of respect to the late leader.