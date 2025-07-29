'Bharat ki baat sunata hoon': Congress MP Manish Tewari's cryptic post after exclusion from Op Sindoor debate Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor, who were part of India's delegations to foreign nations to present its stance on cross-border terrorism, were excluded from the speakers' list on the 'Operation Sindoor' debate.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Manish Tewari took a subtle swipe at his party after he and his fellow MP Shashi Tharoor were excluded from the list of speakers for the Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament. In a social media post, the Anandpur Sahib MP shared a screenshot of a news article highlighting their omission from the speaker list.

Tewari also shared lyrics from the famous patriotic song "Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada" from the 1970 film Purab Aur Pachhim.

'Bharat ki baat sunata hoon': Manish Tewari

"Hai preet jahaan ki reet sada, main geet wahaan ke gaata hoon, Bharat ka rehne waala hoon, Bharat ki baat sunata hoon. Jai Hind (I love the customs of that place, I sing songs of that place, I am a resident of India, I tell stories of India)," the Congress MP wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that both Tewari and Tharoor were part of the government's all-party delegations that visited multiple countries following Operation Sindoor. These delegations were tasked with presenting a united political front and highlighting Pakistan's continued support for cross-border terrorism.

Manish Tewari had sent a request to speak during debate

According to the news agency ANI sources, Manish Tewari had sent a request to the party to speak during the debate, Tharoor apparently conveyed unwillingness as his stance during the visit abroad of the delegation would be at variance with the party's strong stance against the government on aspects related to the military operation to hit target infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Tharoor led one of the all-party delegations.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has turned down a request from the party leadership to participate in a Lok Sabha debate criticising Operation Sindoor, according to party sources. According to Congress sources, the party leadership had approached Shashi Tharoor to participate in the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor. However, Tharoor reportedly declined, stating that he could not toe the party line of criticising the government over the operation.

Tharoor made it clear that he views Operation Sindoor as a success and that his stance on the matter remains unchanged. He conveyed that if he were to speak in the House, he would reiterate this position.

When questioned by reporters about the same, Tharoor responded by prompting, "Maunvrat, maunvrat".

Also Read:

Also Read: 'If blood and water can't flow together, then why play cricket with Pakistan?' Owaisi questions govt