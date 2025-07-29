Advertisement
The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor at the Monsoon session of Parliament.
As the Parliament continues its discussion on Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha today between 12 to 1 pm, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his speech in the evening. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to speak on the matter today. Parliament began a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor from Monday, following a week of disruption. Key ministers, including Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar, spoke in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha will open the debate on Operation Sindoor in the House today. Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among the ministers who will take part in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the discussion. The Congress has been allotted around two hours of the total 16 hours allocated for discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha's Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, will open the debate for them.

  • 8:56 AM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi likely to address Lok Sabha today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his speech in the evening, according to a government source as quoted by news agency ANI. The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The debate was initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. As per the news agency ANI sources, Home Minister will address the Lok Sabha between 12:00 to 1:00 pm today. The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The debate was initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

     

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rajya Sabha to begin debate on Operation Sindoor today

     Rajya Sabha will open the debate on Operation Sindoor in the House today. Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among the ministers who will take part in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the discussion. The Congress has been allotted around two hours of the total 16 hours allocated for discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha's Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, will open the debate for them.

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi lauds speeches of Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the speeches of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha for articulating the success of Operation Sindoor and India's global outreach respectively. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "An excellent speech by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Ji, giving an insightful perspective on the success of India's security apparatus and the courage of our armed forces in Operation Sindoor." Praising Jaishankar's speech, he said, "The speech by EAM Dr. Jaishankar Ji was outstanding. He highlighted how the world has clearly heard India's perspective on fighting the menace of terrorism through Operation Sindoor."

     

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    No Modi-Trump call on Indo-Pak conflict: Jaishankar

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday firmly denied any involvement of the United States in the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire. Addressing the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Operation Sindoor, he dismissed claims of a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump regarding the ceasefire. "There was no such phone call between PM Modi and Donald Trump between April 22 and June 17," Jaishankar stated, refuting speculation about the US mediation. He also clarified that the ceasefire understanding was a result of direct communication between India and Pakistan, without any third-party involvement.

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    New India can go to any extent to uproot terror: Rajnath Singh

    Initiating the debate on Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India can go to any extent to uproot terrorism. He said that Operation Sindoor, launched to target terror sites in Pakistan, is on pause as the armed forces achieved the desired objectives, but could resume in case of any misadventure by Islamabad. 

    "Today, dossiers have been replaced by decisive action. Today's India thinks differently and acts differently. We believe that if the adversary uses terrorism as part of a strategy and does not understand the language of peace, then standing firm and being decisive is the only option," Singh said.

    Rejecting US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the minister added, "Operation Sindoor was paused as the armed forces had achieved the desired politico-military objectives and there was no pressure to end the conflict with Pakistan." If Pakistan indulges in fresh misadventure, it will resume again, he added.

