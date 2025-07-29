Live Parliament Monsoon Session: PM Modi, Amit Shah to speak in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor today The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

As the Parliament continues its discussion on Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha today between 12 to 1 pm, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his speech in the evening. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to speak on the matter today. Parliament began a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor from Monday, following a week of disruption. Key ministers, including Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar, spoke in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha will open the debate on Operation Sindoor in the House today. Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among the ministers who will take part in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the discussion. The Congress has been allotted around two hours of the total 16 hours allocated for discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha's Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, will open the debate for them.

