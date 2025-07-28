'If blood and water can't flow together, then why play cricket with Pakistan?' Owaisi questions govt Owaisi asked the government why India was engaging in sports ties with a country for which it has shut down its airspace and refused to allow the use of its water. He stressed that Pakistan's core objective remains to destabilise India, and called for national unity in the face of external threats.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday raised sharp questions in the Lok Sabha, criticising the central government's stance on holding a cricket match with Pakistan despite ongoing diplomatic and security tensions. Speaking during the discussion on Operation Sindoor, he asked why India was engaging in sports ties with a country for which it has shut down its airspace and refused to allow the use of its water. He stressed that Pakistan's core objective remains to destabilise India, and called for national unity in the face of external threats. "You have stopped trade with Pakistan, closed your airspace, stopped their ships from entering our waters, then how will you play a cricket match with Pakistan? If blood and water can't flow together, then why play cricket with Pakistan?" he asked.

Praise for Operation Sindoor's success

Owaisi also lauded the Indian armed forces for their performance in Operation Sindoor, stating that the mission's success was driven by a strong sense of euphoria and determination across the nation. "I congratulate our armed forces. They have made India's Operation Sindoor a success. For me, destroying the terror camp in Bahawalpur was the biggest achievement... Pakistan Army, ISI, and their deep state want to weaken India," he added. Owaisi also did not shy away from calling out what he termed as flaws in India’s deterrence strategy, especially in the wake of terror attacks originating from Pakistan-based outfits. "Where is the accountability, and who should be held responsible?" he asked pointedly.

Questions Trump's ceasefire claim

Taking a dig at former US President Donald Trump, Owaisi also questioned how a "gora" could publicly claim credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He expressed concern over the influence of foreign politics on India's security decisions, urging that domestic security and foreign policy must not be compromised for political mileage.

Urges re-listing Pakistan in FATF

He further challenged the Modi-led government to take stronger steps against Pakistan, urging it to convince the G7 nations to re-list Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. Owaisi warned that India must remain vigilant in case Pakistan once again provides support for terror-related activities, and that symbolic gestures like cricket diplomacy should not overshadow the serious threats the country faces.

