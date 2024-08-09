Friday, August 09, 2024
     
Manish Sisodia's counsel furnishes bail bond before Delhi court, AAP leader likely to walk out of Tihar today

According to reports, Manish Sisodia will leave Tihar Jail and will first go to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's House before going to his residence.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: August 09, 2024 16:20 IST
Manish Sisodia
Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia's counsel has furnished bail bond before Delhi Court. According to reports, the leader will be released from Tihar jail today (Friday.) The former deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023. Sisodia had sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 17 months and the trial against him has not yet started. The ED and the CBI had opposed his bail pleas.

