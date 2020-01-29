Fear whether children will be raised in a country where Hindu-Muslims are ready to kill each other: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at Chunav Manch

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while speaking at India TV's #ChunavManch ahead of Delhi assembly elections 2020 said that he fears that whether their children will be brought up in a country where Hindus and Muslims where ready to kill each other over politics or will they be raised in a nation where Hindus and Muslims will be living in solidarity.

Sisodia responded after a member from the audience asked him is AAP-led Delhi government scared of speaking on the issue of Shaheen Bagh protests as a lot of people were facing problems.

On the forthcoming Delhi elections, Manish Sisodia said he was confident that AAP is coming back to power as they have achieved most of their objectives in these five years and will be achieving remaining in next five years.

Being asked to rate Delhi government's performance on a scale from 1-10 with 10 being highest, Sisodia said he would give 10 out of 10 on AAP government's performance but the real judge will be the people of Delhi.

Manish Sisodia on Delhi Government Schools

Speaking on the condition of Delhi government school, Manish Sisodia said they have built new classrooms, washrooms, providing quality education and feels satisfied when a poor man's son goes to a government school and getting a quality education.

Sisodia said almost 600 new government schools have been constructed in Delhi. He said under the AAP government, 8,000 new classrooms have been constructed and work of about 20,000 classrooms will be completed by the next session.

Further speaking on Shaheen Bagh row, Manish Sisodia said that it's not an issue for them, would be better if the matter is addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah. "Our issue for the upcoming Delhi elections is to avail quality education to the children."

Aim to bring class strength to 35-40

Delhi deputy CM and education minister Manish Sisodia said that student strength in Delhi government school during AAP's rule has been brought down to 70-80 which earlier used to be around 150-160, however, their obejctive is to bring the number to 35-40.

Sisodia even challenged the BJP if it can do the same work that has been done under the AAP government in 15 years.

Delhi's education minister also added that they din't let increase school fee in private school in AAP's 5-year rule and brought quality education in government schools at par with private ones.

1.36 lakh surge in students enrollment in Delhi govt school: Sisodia

Speaking at #ChunavManch, Manish Sisodia said comparing to 2015-2016, an additional 1.36 lakh students enrolled in Delhi government schools in 2019-2020 period. He further added that today, a student of Delhi's government school was going to IITs, winning Chemistry Olympiad in Russia.

Fight between AAP and BJP, Congress nowhere in Delhi elections: Sisodia

Sisodia said the fight in the forthcoming Delhi elections is between AAP and BJP while Congress was nowhere in the competition.

Sisodia on heath

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that work on 30,000 bed was underway in government hospitals and 430 Mohala clinics are being run successfully. The number of Mohala clinics will reach to 1000 in next 5 years.

Manish Sisodia on Delhi's water problem

Sisodia, speaking at Chunav Manch said that earlier 58% people in Delhi had access to tap water but today 93% people were having access to piped water. Sisodia agreed that water quality is an issue in Delhi and to solve work on new pipelines is underway. The entire process will take 4-5 years to complete.