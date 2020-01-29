Manish Sisodia is supporting those who 'want to shoot PM': Manoj Tiwari at Chunav Manch

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari speaking at IndiaTV's #ChunavManch ahead of the Delhi elections 2020, hit out at AAP government's leadership including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who said that they were with anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh who were saying that shoot PM Modi, Amit Shah and were talking about dividing the nation.

Shaheen Bagh has become the centre-stage for anti-CAA protests ahead of the Delhi assembly election 2020. Slamming Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Manoj Tiwari said, "Shaheen Bagh protesters are saying that PM Modi, Amit Shah ko goli maaro (shoot out PM Modi, Amit Shah)... Jinnah wali azadi chahiye (we want freedom like Jinnah did it for Pakistan)... Hinduo ki kabar khodenge (will dig out graves of Hindus)... Assam ko kattdo (cut off Assam from India). Don't he (Manish Sisodia) feel ashamed while saying that he stands with such people."

Further speaking on forthcoming Delhi elections, Manoj Tiwari said that his party's objectives are to give clean water, pollution-free city, and bring development. On Delhi's pollution issue, Tiwari talked about installing smog towers in the city.

ALSO READ: Will get Shaheen Bagh vacated if BJP comes to power in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

ALSO READ: Chunav Manch LIVE: I stand with the truth, Sisodia on his support for Shaheen Bagh protestors