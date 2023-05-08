'Protect places of worship, provide security to people': SC asks Centre, Manipur govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Army and Assam Rifles personnel conduct a flag march in violence-hit areas amid tribal groups protest over court order on Scheduled Tribe status, Manipur.

Manipur Violence: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Centre and Manipur government to provide security to the victims of the violence and protect places of worship.

The top court stressed on proper arrangements in relief camps and asked the government to provide basic amenities to the people.

The court said these are "humanitarian issues", and asked the Centre and state to make necessary arrangements in relief camps.

The Supreme Court will hear pleas related to Manipur violence for hearing on May 17 and asked the Centre and state to file an updated status report.

The Centre and Manipur government told the Supreme Court about steps taken to deal with violence in the state saying no untoward incidents have been reported in the last two days.

Concerned very deeply about loss of lives, observes SC

"We are concerned very deeply about the loss of lives and properties," the apex court observed.

The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, directed all necessary steps be taken for rehabilitation of those displaced and adequate efforts for protecting places of religious worship.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the state government, informed the bench about the steps taken to deal with the situation. He said 52 companies of central armed police forces, besides Army and Assam Rifles contingents have been deployed in the violence-hit areas of Manipur.

Flag marches are being conducted in disturbed areas and peace meetings held, he told the bench.

Mehta said a senior former police officer has been appointed as the security advisor by the state government and another top officer, who was on central deputation, has been repatriated on Sunday to serve as the chief secretary of Manipur.

He said a constant vigil is being maintained and helicopters and drones are being used to monitor the situation.

Mehta said relief camps are operational for those displaced and security forces are facilitating the movement of stranded people.

The solicitor general said no violence has been reported in last two days and, gradually, the situation is returning to normal. Curfew was also relaxed for a few hours on Sunday as well as today.

(With inputs from PTI)

