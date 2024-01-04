Manipur govt orders use of distinct type of sirens for ambulances to avoid confusion amid security concerns

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Ambulances

As the security forces' movement increased in the violence-hit Manipur, the state government asked ambulances to use a distinct type of siren that is not used by police or other law enforcement agencies in order to avoid confusion.

The move was necessitated considering the prevailing law and order situation and for the effective maintenance of law and order.

"Keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation, the state government views the matter regarding the issues rising out of the use of sirens with similar sounds being used by ambulances, police and law enforcing agencies, thereby creating lots of confusion and panicky situation to the general public," a statement by commissioner (home) T Ranjit Singh said.

Considering the sensitive nature of the use of the same sirens by different authorities and in order to avoid any kind of likely misunderstanding which may occur amongst the general public, the Government of Manipur is pleased to order that all the sirens fitted in ambulance vehicles and any agencies other than police and law enforcing agencies should not be similar with those used by police and law enforcing agencies in terms of type and sounds, it read.

(With PTI inputs)

