Rahul Gandhi's yatra gets new name, to cover 15 states, 100 Lok Sabha seats | DETAILS

The Congress on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' will be known as 'Bhatat Jodo Nyar Yatra'. The name change of the proposed yatra came days after the announcement by the Congress that Gandhi will hold a march from Manipur to Mumbai, passing through 14 states and 85 districts from east to west of India in 67 days, beginning January 14. However, Congress today said the yatra will cover 15 states.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will cover around 6,700 km - mostly on buses with stretches of walking - and culminate on March 20, comes nearly a year after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi completed Bharat Jodo Yatra on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, traversing over 4,000 km in 136 days.

Here are details of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

It will go to 15 states instead of 14.

Now journey of 6700 kilometers instead of 6200.

The travel wi will be on foot and by bus.

The yatra will cover a total 110 districts and 100 Lok Sabha seats approx.

The journey will pass through 337 assembly constituencies.

We extend invitation to all parties of I.N.D.I.A blco, civil society, small parties of states.

107 km journey, will cover 4 districts, 2 Lok Sabha, 11 Assembly in Manipur. Stay for one and a half days.

Yatra will start from Imphal at 12:30 pm, participants will go to Nagaland, then Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and then back to Assam and from there to Meghalaya, then West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

257km will be covered in Nagaland, 5 districts will be covered in 2 days.

833km will be covered in Assam, will last for 8 days in 17 districts.

523 km journey in West Bengal in 5 days covering 7 districts.

In Jharkhand, 804 km in 13 districts will be covered in 8 days.

In Odisha, 341 km will be covered in 4 days in 4 districts.

In Bihar, 425 kms in 4 days in 7 districts.

Maximum 1074 km in 11 days in 10 districts in UP.

In Chhattisgarh, 436 km will be travelled in 5 days in 7 districts.

In Gujarat 445 km in 5 days in 7 districts.

In Rajasthan 128 km in one day in 2 districts.

In Maharashtra 480 km in 5 days in 7 districts.

While Gandhi raised the issues of "economic disparities, polarisation and dictatorship" during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Nyay Yatra will focus on social, economic and political justice for the people of the country, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

BJP hits back at Congress

The BJP hit out at the Congress, saying the party under whose rule various injustices were inflicted on the people, including the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, is talking about 'nyay' and "mere sloganeering" will not "fool" people.

"How will those who induct members of the 'tukde-tukde gang' and create division on the lines of caste and region will provide justice," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

"It was the Modi government which set up an SIT probe to provide justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims," he added.

Thakur said that the people of the country have recognised "their real face, who call Bhagwan Ram imaginary, whose alliance partners show Sanatan Dharma in poor light and insult Hindus."

The march is being seen as politically significant in the wake of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to be held in April-May. The announcement of the polls may coincide with the last leg of the Yatra. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started on September 7, 2022 and ended in January 2023, was credited by the Congress for its electoral gains in assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, claiming it had enthused its ranks and file and revitalised the party's connect with the masses.

