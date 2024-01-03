Manipur government extends mobile internet suspension in nine bordering areas for 15 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Security personnel fire tear gas shells as students protest against killing of two missing students by unknown miscreants and demand peace in Manipur

Manipur news: Keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation arising out of the recent violent incidents reported from the state, the Manipur government on Tuesday (January 2) extended the suspension of mobile internet services in the 2 km stretch in the bordering between nine districts for another 15 days.

The nine districts are as follows:

Chandel Kakching Churachandpur Bisnupur Kangpokpi Imphal West Thoubal Tengnoupal Imphal East

Since Saturday (December 30), 10 Manipur police commandos and a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper have been injured in different incidents of attacks by suspected Kuki militants at Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

On the first day of the New Year on Monday (January 1), at least four persons were killed and 14 others were injured by armed attackers in Thoubal district.

Manipur Commissioner (Home), T Ranjit Singh, said in a notification that in view of the prevailing law and order situation, the state government has decided to continue with the suspension of mobile internet services in the 2 km stretch between nine districts for another 15 days.

After around months, the Manipur government had on December 3, 2023 (Sunday) lifted the ban on mobile internet services in large parts of the violence-hit state. However, the ban continued in the border areas of the nine districts mentioned above.

Mobile internet services were first banned in Manipur around eight month ago after ethnic violence broke out between non-tribal Meitei and tribal Kuki-Zo communities on May 3 last year. Since then, the ban has been extended after every five days.

