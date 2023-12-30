Saturday, December 30, 2023
     
Manipur: Unidentified gunmen target police commandos in Moreh, police personnel injured

According to eyewitnesses, unidentified gunmen targeted vehicles carrying police commandos when they were moving towards Key Location Point (KLP) from Moreh.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Churachandpur (Manipur) Updated on: December 30, 2023 20:46 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Churachandpur: Fresh violence was reported from Manipur's Moreh town after unidentified gunmen fired upon police commandos on Saturday. A police personnel was also injured in the incident. 

Intense gunfire was reported between unidentified gunmen and police commandos in Moreh around 3:50 pm on Saturday, officials said.

Policeman sustained injuries 

According to news agency PTI, eyewitnesses said that unidentified gunmen targeted vehicles carrying police commandos when they were moving towards Key Location Point (KLP) from Moreh.

"One policeman sustained splinter injuries when they come under attack while crossing M Chahnou village section of Imphal-Moreh road," a police officer confirmed. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment at 5 Assam Rifles camp.

Initial reports suggest that indiscriminate firing was continuing near New Moreh entrance gate and M Chahnou village. Sources added that two houses were also set ablaze in Moreh.

Evil elements trying to disturb peace: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called on all sections of society to renounce violence and embrace dialogue to restore peace in the state. He condemned the killing of a village guard by unidentified individuals in Kadangband, Imphal West district, stating that evil elements were trying to disrupt peace.

Addressing a press conference at the CM’s secretariat, Singh said, "Let's abandon violence, come to the negotiating table, and initiate a dialogue to restore normalcy." The CM assured that civil society organizations and the government machinery were working towards peace in both the hills and valley areas.

 

(With PTI inputs)

