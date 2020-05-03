Image Source : PTI Manipur doctors protest over allowance cut amid COVID-19 crisis (Representational Image)

A majority of government doctors in Manipur started treating patients on Saturday wearing black badges, protesting against the state's decision to scrap an allowance from their pay. At a press conference, All Manipur Health Services Doctors Association (AMHSDA) president Potsangbam Radheshyam Singh said if the Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) is not restored within a week, the doctors will go on "cease work" the next day.

The doctors feel demoralised because of the reduction in pay due to the scrapping of the allowance while they continue to work on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19, he said.

Singh said the AMHSDA will be holding discussions with the state health minister over the issue.

