Manipur goes into complete lockdown for 14 days

Manipur will go under complete lockdown for 14 days, starting 2 pm tomorrow. Earlier on Tuesday, the COVID-19 tally in Manipur crossed the 2,000-mark with the detection of 90 new cases. The total tally now stands at 2,015 of which 631 are active cases.

Sixty-four people also recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of recovered persons to 1,384. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 68.68 percent.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Thoubal, Bandana, Devi imposed curfew in the entire district to prohibit movement of people. Three areas of Thoubal district -- Thoubal Khunou, Moijing Gram Panchayat areas and Heirok Part III -- were declared as containment zones.

An event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled for Manipur. On Thursday, he will lay the foundation stone for the Manipur water supply project, an important component of the state government's efforts to provide potable water to all rural households by 2024. The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the project through video conferencing.

