Mani Shankar Aiyar pitches Vijayan for next CM in Kerala; Congress cites remark as 'irrelevant'

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar has expressed his belief that Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to continue as Kerala’s Chief Minister. His statement comes as the Congress party prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Aiyar made this remark on Sunday while speaking at the international seminar titled ‘Vision 2031: Development and Democracy’, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself.

During his address, Aiyar hailed Vijayan and suggested that amendments should be made to strengthen Kerala’s position in the Panchayati Raj system. He offered recommendations on how the state could legally secure its leading role in local governance.

"In the presence of the chief minister, who I am sure will be the next chief minister, I renew my plea that in order to reinforce Kerala as the best panchayati raj state in the country, state laws should be amended based on practical experience, Thomas Isaac's insights, the five-volume report I chaired and the note on district planning by V K Ramachandran circulated by the Planning Commission when it truly supported panchayati raj," he said.

Aiyar not holding any position, says Congress

Aiyar’s remark sparked unease within the Congress, prompting an immediate response from the party. Reacting to the comment, Congress leader Udit Raj dismissed it as irrelevant, noting that Aiyar was no longer a member of the party.

"Who is Mani Shankar Aiyar? I don't know Mani Shankar Aiyar. I know that once upon a time, he was in Congress, and he was a senior leader; he is well respected. But as far as his comment about Congress, it is irrelevant. He is not a congressman now... He is not holding any position or any portfolio... Why don't you ask him what he is saying and what the relevance of it is?" he said.