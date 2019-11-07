Thursday, November 07, 2019
     
Man who burnt alive Telangana official dies

K. Suresh died at government-run Osmania Hospital around 3.30 p.m., doctors said. His condition started deteriorating on Wednesday night and he was put on ventilator.  

IANS IANS
Hyderabad Published on: November 07, 2019 17:41 IST
The man, who had burnt alive a Telangana government official in her office near Hyderabad on Monday, also succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, taking the toll to three in the ghastly incident. K. Suresh died at government-run Osmania Hospital around 3.30 p.m., doctors said. His condition started deteriorating on Wednesday night and he was put on ventilator.

Vijaya Reddy, 37, a tahsildar (Mandal Revenue Officer) of Abdullapurmet mandal, was burnt alive in her office by Suresh over land row.

Suresh had also sustained 65 per cent burns after he poured kerosene on the official and set her ablaze.

MRO's driver Gurunatham and another employee Chandraiah received burn injuries while trying to save the official. Both were admitted to Apollo DRDO Hospital, where Gurunatham succumbed the next day.

