Mamata Banerjee leads protest march against NRC, CAA in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday administered a pledge to people not to allow any National Register of Citizens exercise and implementation of the new citizenship law (CAA) in the state as she hit the streets to lead a huge protest rally against the controversial law and the NRC.

Taking the pledge after garlanding the statue of B. R. Ambedkar on Indira Gandhi Sarani (erstwhile Red Road) in the city hub, Banerjee said nobody would have to leave Bengal and called for harmony and peace among people of all religions.

"We are all citizens. Our ideal is the harmony of all religions. We won't let anyone leave Bengal. We will live in peace and free of anxiety. We won't allow NRC and CAA in Bengal. We have to maintain peace," read the pledge taken at the start of the rally.

