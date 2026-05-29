May 29, 2026
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Majitha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: Who is winning, trailing? check list

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

Majitha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: AAP is leading in four wards and won unopposed in two wards. Check list of winning, trailing candidates.

Majitha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: Check list of winning candiates.
Majitha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: Check list of winning candiates. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Amritsar:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won unopposed in two wards, and is leading in four wards. Majitha Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. In the last municipal council election in 2021, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 10 out of 13 wards.   

The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. Over 36 lakh voters casted their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.  

Majitha Municipal Council Election Result 2026: List of winning candidates 

Ward Number Candidate name Party name
6 (6) Uday Singh AAP
13 (13) Rupa AAP
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Also Read : Majitha Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP leads in 4 wards, wins unopposed in 2 wards 

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