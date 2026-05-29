Majitha Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP leads in 4 wards, wins unopposed in 2 wards

Amritsar:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in four wards, has won unopposed in two wards. Majitha Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. In the last municipal council election in 2021, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 10 out of 13 wards.

The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. Over 36 lakh voters casted their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats.