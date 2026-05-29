May 29, 2026
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  3. Majitha Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP leads in 4 wards, wins unopposed in 2 wards
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Majitha Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP leads in 4 wards, wins unopposed in 2 wards

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Majitha Municipal Council Election Result 2026 Live: AAP is leading in four wards, has won unopposed in two wards.

Majitha Municipal Council Election Results 2026 Live: Check winning, losing candidates
Majitha Municipal Council Election Results 2026 Live: Check winning, losing candidates Image Source : India TV
Amritsar:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in four wards, has won unopposed in two wards. Majitha Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. In the last municipal council election in 2021, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 10 out of 13 wards.   

The Punjab local body elections are being held across 105 civic bodies. This includes 8 major Municipal Corporations (Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot), 76 Municipal Councils, and 21 Nagar Panchayats. Over 36 lakh voters casted their franchise to elect 10,809 candidates. Out of these, 2,154 candidates are contesting in the 8 municipal corporations, 7,334 in the municipal councils, and 1,321 in the nagar panchayats. 

Live updates :Majitha Municipal Council Election Result 2026

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  • 10:42 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AAP leads in four wards

    AAP is leading in four wards, has won unopposed in two wards. 

  • 10:28 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Punjab Local Bodies Election Results: Who is winning?

    • AAP: 138
    • SAD: 41
    • Independents: 39
    • Congress: 29
    • BJP: 11
    • BSP: 1. 
  • 10:27 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Punjab Local Bodies Election Results: Who is winning?

    • AAP: 138
    • SAD: 41
    • Independents: 39
    • Congress: 29
    • BJP: 11
    • BSP: 1. 
  • 10:16 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AAP wins in 123 wards

    AAP has won in 123 wards and is leading in 345 wards. SAD has won in 32 wards, Congress - 30 wards.  

  • 9:12 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AAP is leading in 7 wards; wins 2 unopposed

    AAP is leading in 7 wards. AAP has won in two wards unopposed. 

  • 8:28 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AAP wins unopposed in 2 wards

    AAP has won unopposed in two wards. AAP candidate Uday Singh won in ward number 6, Rupa won in ward number 13. 

     

    India Tv - India TV News

  • 8:19 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting underway; 80 unopposed victories in different municipalities

    AAP has won in 63 wards in different municipalities, while SAD in 9 wards.  

    AAP: 63
    SAD: 9
    Independents: 7
    Congress: 1. 

     

  • 8:05 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting begins

    The counting of votes for Majitha Municipal Council election has been started. 

  • 8:00 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting to begin shortly

    The counting of votes for Majitha Municipal Council election will begin shortly. 

    India Tv - India TV News

  • 7:23 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Elections held in ballot papers

    Punjab Municipal Corporation elections held on ballot papers as Supreme Court rejected to stall the voting over the Punjab Election Commission’s decision against using EVMs. 

     

  • 7:22 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    What happened last election?

    In the last municipal council election in 2021, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 10 out of 13 wards. Majitha Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. 

  • 7:21 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When was polling held?

    Majitha Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. In the last municipal council election in 2021, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 10 out of 13 wards.    

  • 7:20 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Poll percentage

    Majitha Municipal Council went to poll on May 26, around 60 per cent votings recorded, as per reports. In the last municipal council election in 2021, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 10 out of 13 wards.    

  • 7:18 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting to begin at 8 am

    The counting for Majitha Municipal Council Election will begin at 8 am. Majitha Municipal Council went to poll with other municipal councils, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats on May 26. In the last municipal council election in 2021, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 10 out of 13 wards.    

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