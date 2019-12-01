Image Source : SP AJAY SHANKAR RAI Mainpuri SP transferred over delay in probe into death of student

Taking serious cognisance of the delay in investigation into the death of a student of Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued orders for the transfer of the Mainpuri superintendent of police. A statement issued here by the UP Home Department said that Superintendent of Police Ajay Shankar Rai has been removed from Mainpuri district with immediate effect and attached UP DGP Headquarters in Lucknow.

Ajay Kumar, who was posted as the superintendent of police in Shamli district, has been made the new SP of Mainpuri, the statement said. The chief minister has taken serious cognisance of the delay in the investigation process, it said.

A 17-year-old girl student of class 11 was found dead on September 16 in her school's hostel room in Bhogaon area of Mainpuri. The police said the body was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room.

The police was informed after the body was discovered by other hostellers, Ajay Shankar Rai had said. The family members of the girl have blamed Navodaya Vidyalaya administration for the death alleging that she was badly beaten and murdered.

On September 27, the state government sent a letter to the Centre recommending a CBI probe, the Home Department's statement said.

"The chief minister has issued strict directives to all the senior superintendents of police/superintendents of police that if there is any delay or laxity in the investigation of such serious cases, then stringent action will be initiated," the Home Department statement said.

Vinit Jaiswal, the additional superintendent of police (city) Gautambuddh Nagar, has been made the new superintendent of police of Shamli, it said.

