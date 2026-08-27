Deepak Khatri of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Delhi, accused of being key link in arms smuggling

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested Deepak Khatri—also known as Deepak Nanda or 'Mama'—who is allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and played an active role in international arms smuggling and terror modules. The 45-year-old Khatri is a resident of Paschim Vihar. As per the updates from the Crime Branch, this action was taken during the investigation of FIR No. 49/26. The accused was detained in the IGI Airport police station area based on a Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against him and was subsequently arrested in the case following interrogation.

Police claim Deepak Khatri has been close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi

Police claimed that Deepak Khatri has been a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and allegedly acted as an intermediary, facilitating communication between gang members lodged in jail and their associates outside. Police investigations further revealed that Khatri first met Lawrence Bishnoi in 2021, when the latter was brought to Delhi on police remand. Subsequently, Khatri’s interaction and contact with Bishnoi increased. According to the police, apart from Bishnoi, he also came into contact with individuals linked to gangs led by Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

Police state that Khatri used to convey messages between gang members in jail and individuals outside. Police reported that after cases of threats and extortion in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi surfaced in Delhi, several victims began contacting Deepak Khatri. These individuals were reportedly linked to illegal call centers, betting operations, the construction business, the drug trade, and the club industry.

Bishnoi had asked Khatri to facilitate a settlement in an extortion case in 2023

According to the police, in 2023, Lawrence Bishnoi had allegedly asked Khatri to facilitate a settlement in an extortion/threat case involving a businessman, which concerned a sum of approximately Rs 2.5 crore.

The Crime Branch stated that the investigation has also revealed Khatri's involvement in the trade of illegal foreign weapons. The police claim that Lawrence Bishnoi had entrusted him with the responsibility of arranging illegal weapons and ammunition for gang members.

18 accused persons have been arrested in this case so far

In this connection, Khatri allegedly contacted Nishant Arora (alias Nonu) and Harsh Pal Singh (alias Rubal). According to the police, these individuals used to procure foreign weapons and ammunition from Shahbaz Ansari, a fugitive accused based in Bangladesh. The police have identified Shahbaz Ansari as the kingpin of this international arms smuggling and terror module.

According to the Delhi Police, 18 accused persons have been arrested in this case so far. During the investigation, 32 sophisticated foreign weapons and ammunition—including two sub-machine guns and 363 live cartridges—have been recovered. The police state that the investigation is ongoing and the roles of other individuals linked to the arms smuggling network are also being examined.

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