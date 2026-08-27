Swami Avimukteshwaranand demands Rahul Gandhi's apology over Manusmriti remarks, warns of Congress boycott

New Delhi:

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is facing criticism over his remarks on the Manusmriti, with religious leaders now opposing his comments. Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Thursday accused the Congress leader of repeatedly insulting Hindu religious scriptures and said such remarks were unacceptable.

He asked Rahul Gandhi not to interpret religious texts based on political gains and losses and advised him to consult religious scholars and understand the traditional interpretations before commenting on them. "If he has any objection, he should first go to religious leaders, understand the true meaning, and only then speak," he said.

'Will launch boycott Congress campaign'

Swami Avimukteshwaranand demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and warned that a campaign could be launched urging Hindus to boycott the Congress if he continued to make such remarks.

He said religious scriptures should be treated with respect and reverence, irrespective of which political party or country a person belongs to. "Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly insulting our scriptures, which is very wrong. If he continues to do so and does not apologise, we will launch a campaign to have Hindus boycott the Congress and never vote for it. This will not be acceptable at all. Whether it is the BJP or the Congress, whether from this country or the world, they cannot insult our scriptures. Our scriptures are revered and a center of faith, and we understand the things written in them. How can someone who does not belong to our religion know anything about our religion?" he said.

Rahul Gandhi recently participated in the Chhatron Ki Goonj programme in Pune, where he criticised the Manusmriti and its references to women and social practices.

They don't understand this simple thing

Shankaracharya also criticised Rahul Gandhi's interpretation of references to women and their protection in the Manusmriti. He argued that references to the responsibility of fathers, husbands and sons to protect and support women should not automatically be interpreted as denying women freedom.

Avimukteshwaranand said the responsibility of protecting women was an important aspect of the traditional interpretation of the text. He also cited the responsibility of sons to care for their elderly mothers, questioning what he described as the objection to such provisions.

"For a long time, BJP leaders have been asking whether Rahul Gandhi has ever tied a rakhi on his sister's wrist during Raksha Bandhan and demonstrated his commitment to protecting her. They say women should be made independent, but how can that be applied in every situation? If a girl has just been born, how can a father simply leave her to fend for herself? Even if a woman is married, would her husband abandon her in a difficult situation and tell her to protect herself because she is independent?" he said.

"They say women should be allowed to 'fly in the sky', but she can do so only when her safety is ensured. The first and foremost question is about protection, which is not being adequately addressed. If Manu prescribed responsibilities for protecting women, that should be welcomed. When women grow old, who will take care of them? If Manu Maharaj instructed a son that caring for and protecting his mother is his responsibility, what is wrong with that? A son should fulfil his responsibility towards his mother. Why is this simple point so difficult for them to understand?" he added.

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