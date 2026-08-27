How much did India's defence production and exports surge since 2014? Rajnath Singh reveals

New Delhi:

India's defence manufacturing sector has recorded a major expansion over the past decade, with domestic production rising nearly four-fold since 2014 and defence exports witnessing a sharp increase. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that domestic defence production has grown from around Rs 46,000 crore in 2014 to approximately Rs 1.80 lakh crore, while exports have climbed from nearly Rs 1,000 crore to around Rs 39,000 crore.

Singh made the remarks in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur after laying the foundation stone for a new tank overhaul facility at the 57-year-old Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ). The Rs 472-crore project is aimed at strengthening India's capacity to maintain and upgrade its frontline armoured vehicles within the country.

Defence exports target set at Rs 50,000 crore

Rajnath Singh said the growth in domestic production and exports reflects the country's gradual movement towards greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The government is now targeting defence exports worth Rs 50,000 crore by 2028-29. "Domestic defence (arms and ammunition) production, which stood at Rs 46,000 crore in 2014, has now reached approximately Rs 1.80 lakh crore. Similarly, defence exports have increased from around Rs 1,000 crore in 2014 to nearly Rs 39,000 crore," he said, as per news agency PTI.

The minister said India's defence ambitions are no longer limited to manufacturing weapons and ammunition. The country is also building capabilities to maintain, overhaul and upgrade military equipment, an area that is critical for ensuring operational readiness and reducing dependence on external support.

New tank facility to overhaul 80 tanks every year

The upcoming facility at VFJ will focus on the overhaul of T-72 and T-90 battle tanks. According to Singh, the project will have the capacity to overhaul 80 tanks annually once operational. The requirement of the Indian Army is around 230 such tank overhauls every year. At present, the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi undertakes the overhaul of approximately 150 tanks annually. The new facility at Jabalpur is therefore expected to cover the remaining requirement and strengthen the Army's maintenance infrastructure.

Singh termed the project an important step in building a more self-reliant defence industrial ecosystem and expressed confidence that the facility would be completed on schedule while maintaining high standards of quality. "This is not an ordinary project. It reflects India's growing capabilities and will prove to be a boon for our soldiers, who use these tanks to destroy the enemy," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh calls project a step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The Defence Minister said India's growing manufacturing capabilities are also changing the way the country is viewed globally. He linked the expansion of the defence sector with the broader objective of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and said India is steadily moving towards greater self-reliance in defence. "India's defence sector has now taken firm steps towards complete self-reliance. The world's perception of India is changing, and the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is behind this transformation," Singh said.

He also stressed that all stakeholders involved in the defence manufacturing ecosystem must carry out their responsibilities with seriousness to ensure that projects aimed at strengthening indigenous capabilities deliver the intended results. "Today's project is another link in the chain of self-reliance. In the coming years, India will emerge as a strong country in defence manufacturing," Singh said, adding that all stakeholders must discharge their responsibilities with utmost seriousness.

Project expected to boost local employment

Beyond its military significance, the new tank overhaul facility is also expected to generate employment opportunities for people in the region. The project will add another major defence-related industrial activity to Jabalpur, where VFJ has played an important role in India's military vehicle manufacturing ecosystem for decades. The facility is being developed at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, a premier military vehicle manufacturing unit operating under Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL).

Vehicle Factory Jabalpur's long manufacturing history

Vehicle Factory Jabalpur was established in 1969 and has a history spanning more than five decades. In its initial years, the factory manufactured Shaktiman 3-tonne vehicles in collaboration with Germany's MAN. It also produced Nissan 1T and Jonga vehicles in collaboration with Japan's Nissan Motors Co. The main factory complex is spread across 330 acres, while the adjoining estate covers another 600 acres, according to officials.

(With inputs from PTI)

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