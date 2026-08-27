Pakistan deployed spies, activated sleeper cells to find S-400 systems: Air Marshal's big reveal on Op Sindoor

New Delhi:

Pakistan deployed spies and activated sleeper cells in India to locate the S-400 air defence systems during Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has revealed. The S-400 emerged as a key component of India's air defence during Operation Sindoor, playing a crucial role in countering aerial threats from Pakistan.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Mishra, the chief of the Western Air Command during Sindoor, said Pakistan used 'every trick in the book' in an attempt to identify the positions of the Russian-origin air defence systems. He further said that due to the S-400s, Pakistan's fighter jets could not come within 200 km of the Indian border.

Pakistan deployed spies to find S-400 systems: Air Marshal

Pakistan considered S-400 its biggest threat after repeated instances of Pakistani aerial assets being intercepted by the system. They (Pakistanis) were desperate to find where these S-400s were. They applied 'every trick in the books' to locate S-400," the Air Marshal said.

He also said that Islamabad may have received satellite assistance from another country, but declined to name it. "They were using satellite help from other nations. I don't want to use the name of the country,” Mishra added.

S-400 played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor

The S-400 air defence system, referred to by India as the 'Sudarshan Chakra,' is a critical component of the country's air defence network. Equipped with advanced radars and interception capabilities, the system can detect and engage aerial threats at long ranges.

India and Russia signed an agreement in 2018 for five S-400 systems. Three systems have already been delivered and inducted into the Indian Air Force, while a fourth squadron was received in June 2026.

The S-400 played a significant role in Operation Sindoor, helping India counter Pakistan’s aerial threats during the May 7-10 military confrontation. The system was credited with a long-range surface-to-air engagement that brought down a high-value Pakistani surveillance aircraft reportedly operating more than 300 km away.

With a maximum engagement range of around 400 km, the S-400 Triumf is designed to track and engage multiple aerial targets simultaneously.

The system's extensive use by the Indian Air Force during the conflict highlighted its importance to India’s layered air defence capabilities.

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