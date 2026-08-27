Uttarakhand govt sets new benchmark in soldiers' welfare; launches dedicated employment cell for Agniveers

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand has emerged as a model for other states in the country in the field of soldiers' welfare. The hill state is at the forefront of implementing various welfare schemes for serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and the families of martyrs. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to establish a dedicated Employment Cell for Agniveers returning home after completing four years of service in the armed forces.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government has accorded top priority to the welfare of soldiers. The decisions taken and schemes implemented by the government are now setting an example for other states. Recently, the Dhami Cabinet approved the establishment of an Employment Cell for Agniveers. The Cell will assist Agniveers in securing employment. The state government had earlier decided to provide 10 per cent reservation to Agniveers in government services.

The government has also decided to install statues of brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation in their ancestral villages. In a significant decision taken at the Cabinet meeting held last Tuesday, the government approved this initiative to ensure that the bravery and sacrifice of the martyrs are passed on to the younger generation and to honour their families. The ex-gratia amount for the families of Param Vir Chakra awardees has been increased from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore. Similarly, the ex-gratia assistance for the dependents of all other martyrs has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The one-time and annual financial assistance provided to soldiers who have been honoured with various gallantry awards has also been enhanced.

Sainya Dham to be dedicated to the public soon

The construction of Sainya Dham in Dehradun has been completed, and preparations are now underway for its inauguration soon. The Dhami government has constructed Sainya Dham in memory of the state’s brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Soil from the homes and courtyards of the martyrs has been brought to Sainya Dham with due honour. The heroic stories of all the martyrs have also been inscribed here.

Government jobs for dependents of 28 martyrs

The Dhami government is providing government employment to one eligible family member of each martyr. So far, 28 eligible dependents have been accommodated in government service. The application deadline has also been extended from two years to five years.

Stamp duty concession

Serving and retired personnel of the armed forces are being provided a 25 per cent concession on stamp duty on property purchases up to Rs 25 lakh.

Assistance in resolving land fraud cases

A number of cases related to land fraud involving serving soldiers and ex-servicemen’s families are pending before district courts. The state government has also stepped forward in this matter to help affected families secure justice. "Our government is fully committed to the honour and welfare of brave soldiers, ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and the families of martyrs. Along with increasing the ex-gratia assistance provided to the dependents of martyrs and the families of Param Vir Chakra awardees, the government has taken several historic decisions for the welfare of soldiers. Sainya Dham will become a symbol of our rich military heritage," CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

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