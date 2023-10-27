Mahua Moitra seeks fresh date from Lok Sabha ethics panel over summons on 'cash-for-query' charges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MP Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has sought time from the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha to appear before it in connection with the cash-for-query allegations citing her prior engagements and said that she will be available only after November 5. This comes after the Committee issued summons to Moitra on October 31. “I look very much forward to appearing before the Committee at any date chosen by you after November 5, 2023,” she wrote in a letter to panel chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Moitra said that she looked forward to physically attending and presenting her defence against the allegations but is occupied till November 4 due to Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal.

"Chairman, Ethics Comm announced my 31/10 summons on live TV way before official letter emailed to me at 19:20 hrs. All complaints & suo moto affidavits also released to media. I look forward to deposing immediately after my pre- scheduled constituency programmes end on Nov 4," she said in the post.

Developments in the case so far

The Committee on Thursday (October 26) recorded the statements of Jai Anant Dehadrai and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who levelled the allegations against the TMC MP, and decided the summon Moitra on October 31.

Moitra said that she had written to the committee expressing "eagerness" to be given "a fair hearing and an adequate opportunity to defend myself against the false, malicious and defamatory accusations levelled against me by Shri Dubey and Shri Dehadrai."

"The Committee against the order of natural justice, if I may humbly add- summoned and heard the complainants Shri Dubai & Shri Dehadrai on 26/10/2023 before allowing me, the alleged accused, a chance to be heard," the TMC MP said.

She affirmed her commitment to pre-scheduled events in her constituency from October 30 and November 4 and said that she cannot travel to the national capital during this period.

"I represent the state of West Bengal where Durga Puja is the biggest festival. I am already committed to attending numerous pre-scheduled Vijaya Dashami Sammelans/meetings (both government and political) in my constituency from 30th October to 4th November 2023 and cannot be in Delhi on 31st October 2023," she said.

"Therefore, I request to be given time to appear in person before the committee at any date and time of the committee's choice after 5th November 2023. As a recent example, Shri Ramesh Biduri, MP who was summoned by the Privileges Committee on 10/10/23 requested more time since he had pre-fixed political meetings in Rajasthan and was accorded a similar courtesy by this same branch," she said.

Allegations against Moitra

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had alleged that Moitra accepted favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for raising questions in Parliament. Moitra, in response, filed a defamation suit against them before the Delhi High Court.

