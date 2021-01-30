Image Source : PTI President, PM Modi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary. Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

The President said that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love," President Kovind tweeted on Martyrs' Day which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his ideals continue to motivate millions.

"Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs' Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India's freedom and the well-being of every Indian," Modi said in a tweet.

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition.

Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.

In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.

