Maharashtra's single-day Covid count crosses 25,000-mark, highest since pandemic outbreak

Maharashtra's single-day Covid count crosses 25,000-mark, highest in 2021 so far

Maharashtra reported as many as 25,833 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, which is the highest single-day infection count since coronavirus outbreak. This is the seventh highest one-day spike of infection cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.

With the new cases, Maharashtra's overall infection count rose to 23,96,340. About 58 fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 53,138. Meanwhile, there are about 1,66,353 active cases in the state.

The state had reported its first COVID-19 case in March last year. The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week.

Mumbai on Thursday recorded as many as 2,877 new cases while 8 people died.

