Maharashtra police sub-inspector hangs self from tree in Thane

A railway police sub-inspector on Monday allegedly committed suicide in Vartak Nagar area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Dhanaji Raut (35) was found hanging from a tree near his residential complex in Vartak Nagar area at around 5:30am,he said.

"Raut was attached to Andheri railway police station. He became a PSI after clearing the 2016 MPSC exam. His body has been sent for post mortem," the Vartak Nagar police station official added.

