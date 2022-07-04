Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde says 'he was supposed to be made CM in MVA govt but...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs during the Special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022.

Maharashtra Floor Test: The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP-led government on Monday won a crucial trust vote in the state Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaking after winning the trust vote in the assembly said that initially, he was supposed to be made CM in the MVA govt... But later Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) or someone said that he should not be made CM. "I had no problem and I told Uddhav ji to go ahead, and that I was with him. I never eyed that post."

Shinde thanked Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis saying, "I thank him that he gave me a chance to work as a minister (in the last government)... and I could work on Samruddhi Mahamarg project. He was to give the Deputy CM post to Shiv Sena also (in 2019)."

Remembering Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Shinde said, "we are Shivsainiks and we will always be Shivsainiks of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe. I want to remind you all who was there who got Bala Saheb's voting banned for 6 years."

Earlier in the day, 3 legislators abstained from voting, while 21 legislators, including Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar, were absent during the trust vote.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote was carried by a majority vote.

After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

Last month, Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena. Majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30, a day after Thackeray quit the post. BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

