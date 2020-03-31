230 COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra so far; check district-wise list

Image Source : AP Maharashtra COVID-19 confirmed cases toll has surged to 225.

Maharashtra has reported a total of 225 coronavirus confirmed cases after 5 new cases emerged in the state on Monday. The state death toll stands at 8 while 25 people have recovered from COVID-19. Out of 225 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai has the highest number of cases at 81 after one more case was reported on Monday. The state witnessed four other COVID-19 cases on March 30 including 2 each from Pune and Buldahna. Maharashtra and Kerala are the two states which have the highest number of coronavirus confirmed cases in the country. Below is the list of ​district-wise COVID19 cases in Maharashtra.

District Cases Mumbai 81 Pune 31 Sangli 24 Thane 16 Nagpur 12 Ahmednagar 3 Yavatmal 4 Aurangabad 1 Gondia 1 Kolhapur 1 Palghar 2 Raigad 1 Ratnagiri 1 Satara 2

Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic health officials reported some 42 cases testing positive in the city alone on Monday evening, but their final lab reports are awaited. Hence, that has been not included in the final list so far, an official said.

For the majority of people (especially young), the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms including fever and cough. However, those who are already suffering from some illness such as respiratory problem or adults, are more likely to be affected by COVID-19 and can cause severe illness, including pneumonia. People should also note that the majority of people who test positive for COVID-19 also do recover from the disease. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.​

ALSO READ | Kerala: 68-year-old COVID-19 patient with no travel history dies; toll at 2

ALSO READ | Indore reports 5th COVID-19 death as MP coronavirus cases rise; check district-wise list