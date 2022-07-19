Maharashtra logs 2,279 fresh Covid cases today; 51% more than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The cumulative number of recoveries rose to 78,59,960 after 2,646 more patients recovered from respiratory illness in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra saw a fifty per cent jump in Covid cases with the state recording 2,279 new cases on Tuesday. Cases surged by 1,168 from the previous day, while six more patients succumbed to the infection. The health department said that 2,646 patients recovered in the state.

The overall tally of Covid cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,22,781, while the death toll increased to 1,48,032, the official health bulletin noted. On Monday, Maharashtra had logged 1,111 Covid cases, but zero fatalities.

As per the bulletin, active cases in the state stand at 14,789. Pune district has the highest number of cases at 5,413 followed by 2,093 and 1,255 in Mumbai and Nagpur districts, respectively.

The cumulative number of recoveries rose to 78,59,960 after 2,646 more patients recovered from respiratory illness in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.84 per cent. As per the bulletin, of the new cases, the highest 876 were reported from the Pune administrative circle, followed by Mumbai (560), Nagpur (287), Nashik (225), Latur (96), Akola (83), Aurangabad (80) and Kolhapur circles (72).

Of the six fatalities, three occurred in the Mumbai circle (two of them in Mumbai city limits) and one each in Pune, Akola and Kolhapur circles, said the department. With 40,859 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,26,98,140, as per the bulletin. Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 5.57 per cent.

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district rose to 4,78,576 with the addition of 105 new patients, health department officials said. As no coronavirus-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, the toll remained unchanged at 8,902, they said. So far, 4,69,064 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection in the North Maharashtra district, 102 of them on Tuesday, the officials said. The district currently has an active caseload of 610.

India Covid tally

India recorded 15,528 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 25 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 19), the country saw a total of 16,113 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.47 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,31,13,623. READ MORE

ALSO READ | WHO's process of estimating Covid-19 deaths unscientific, says Govt

Latest India News