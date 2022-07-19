COVID-19: India reports 15,528 fresh cases, actives cases decline to 1,43,654

Highlights
Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 15,528 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 25 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 19), the country saw a total of 16,113 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.47 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,31,13,623.
Decline in active cases:
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India declined to 1,43,654, the health ministry data showed today. A decrease of 610 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,785. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on July 17 was recorded at 4.80 per cent.
ICMR Testing
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,01,55,452 samples have been tested up to July 18 for COVID-19. Of these 4,68,350 samples were tested on Monday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|57
|10134
|12
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2760
|278
|2309580
|215
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|238
|4
|64390
|10
|296
|4
|Assam
|3691
|205
|718452
|351
|8000
|3
|3
|5
|Bihar
|2376
|266
|824254
|683
|12270
|6
|Chandigarh
|524
|24
|93244
|61
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2742
|86
|1142073
|116
|14046
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|11
|2
|11495
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1974
|80
|1915749
|417
|26292
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|768
|2
|246094
|90
|3845
|11
|Gujarat
|4776
|144
|1227001
|500
|10954
|12
|Haryana
|2055
|22
|1009684
|315
|10632
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2352
|42
|283406
|83
|4148
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1044
|77
|451230
|126
|4758
|15
|Jharkhand
|1045
|22
|431425
|80
|5325
|16
|Karnataka
|7569
|273
|3938620
|670
|40131
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|24033
|612
|6598696
|3187
|70279
|5
|24
|29
|18
|Ladakh
|66
|2
|28341
|8
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11360
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1153
|95
|1034801
|123
|10746
|21
|Maharashtra
|15525
|4
|7855840
|2179
|148026
|3
|3
|22
|Manipur
|492
|42
|135330
|27
|2121
|1
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|200
|18
|92510
|20
|1595
|24
|Mizoram
|1249
|16
|228691
|41
|706
|25
|Nagaland
|59
|1
|34780
|5
|764
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|5149
|272
|1284835
|600
|9128
|27
|Puducherry
|1111
|27
|165711
|114
|1963
|28
|Punjab
|1603
|114
|746937
|133
|17794
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|1343
|85
|1280052
|137
|9572
|30
|Sikkim
|537
|48
|38986
|59
|461
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|17085
|143
|3462662
|2458
|38030
|1
|1
|32
|Telangana
|4649
|251
|801018
|692
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1359
|77
|100145
|26
|924
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1097
|15
|430999
|47
|7702
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2781
|350
|2070194
|6
|23554
|3
|3
|36
|West Bengal
|30791
|178
|2018791
|2476
|21276
|5
|5
|Total#
|144264
|815
|43097510
|16069
|525760
|46
|24
|51
|***Note for Kerala - No deaths reported during the last 24 hours. 05 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines) reported.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR