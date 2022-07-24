Maharashtra reports 2,015 new infections, 16% lower than yesterday; Mumbai adds 238

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Data also showed the state's recovery rate was 97.97 per cent and fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 2,015 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six deaths on Sunday, a drop of 321 cases from the day before, when the state had reported 2,336 on Saturday. However, the deaths increased as only five fatalities were logged the day before. The new cases took the total tally of cases to 80,34,261 and the death toll to 1,48,062, an official said.

Of the new cases, Pune circle reported 680, followed by 462 in Mumbai circle, 313 in Nagpur, 209 in Nashik, 107 in Kolhapur, 85 in Akola, 81 in Aurangabad and 78 in the Latur Circle. Three deaths were reported in Mumbai Circle, two in Nagpur and one in Pune circle, as per state health department data.

The recovery count increased by 1,916 to touch 78,71,507, leaving Maharashtra with 14,692 active cases. Pune leads with 5,075 active cases, followed by 1,817 in Mumbai and 1,476 in Nagpur, the data revealed.

It also showed the state's recovery rate was 97.97 per cent and fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in Maharashtra was 8,29,16,041, including 37,741 since Saturday evening.

Mumbai's Covid tally

Mumbai recorded 238 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally in the metropolis to 11,22,912 and the toll to 19,640. The addition to the tally was less than the 266 recorded a day earlier. Only 33 of the new cases are symptomatic, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The recovery count increased by 274 during the day to touch 11,01,455, leaving the city with an active caseload of 1,817, he said.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai reached 1,77,64,239, including 9,385 carried out on Sunday, he said.

As per civic data, the recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the growth in overall cases between July 17 and 23 was 0.

024 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,34,261; fresh cases 2,015; death toll 1,48,062; total recoveries 78,71,507; active cases 14,692; total tests 8,29,16,041.

(PTI inputs)

