Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Maharashtra records 68,631 coronavirus cases, over 500 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 68,631 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 38,39,338, the death toll increased to 60,473 with 503 new fatalities.

As many as 45,654 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 31,06,828. The number of active cases stands at 6,70,388.

Mumbai recorded 8,811 new cases and 51 fatalities, taking the city's case tally to 5,71,018 and the death toll to 12,301.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 80.92 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.58 per cent.

Currently, 36,75,518 people are in home quarantine and 26,529 are in institutional quarantine.

