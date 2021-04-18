Image Source : PTI Delhi records 25,462 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, 161 deaths

Delhi on Sunday recorded as many as 25,462 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day increase so far. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 8.53 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 12,121. As many as 161 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 85,620 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Less than 100 ICU beds left in Delhi hospitals: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said around 25,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi and the positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 per cent in the last 24 hours. He also said that the Delhi government has sought the Centre's help in ensuring adequate beds and supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

Less than 100 ICU beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals, and the situation is worsening every moment, Kejriwal said, adding that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah this morning and stressed the need for making more beds available.

The case tally stands at 8,53,460 in the national capital, including 7,66,398 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 74,941, of which 34,938 are in home isolation.

