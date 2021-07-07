Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pays homage to veteran actor Dilip Kumar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday paid homage to veteran actor Padma Vibhushan Dilip Kumar, saying 'a shining star has emerged from the silver lining, which has enriched Indian cinema.' The Chief Minister has also said Dilip Kumar's films will remain in the hearts of fans forever.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that Dilip Kumar's career has been one of the highlights of the Indian film industry.

He ruled on the minds of the audience through his diverse roles. Even in his normal life, he treated and enhanced the spirit of filmmaking according to his personality.

His mission was to create a place in the field of art through hard work. He had a close relationship with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Intimacy in the field of art was an inseparable thread between the two. The four-armed actor Dilip Kumar will remain in the hearts of movie lovers and fans forever. His demise has left a shining star in the silver sky. A heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Padma Vibhushan Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar, India’s enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

The actor, known to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king’ for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as “Mughal-e-Azam” and “Devdas”, is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

