Mumbai: 8 killed, over 20 feared trapped after 3-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi

Image Source : ANI Mumbai: 8 died, 20 to 25 feared trapped after 3-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi

At least 8 people lost their kives and as many as 20 to 25 people are feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi near Mumbai early this morning. The incident happened at around 3:40 am while the residents were asleep. Rescue operations are underway to rescue all those trapped.

20 people have been rescued by locals. At least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped, ANI reported citing the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). A team of NDRF is carrying out rescue efforts.

NDRF team also rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse and he has been rushed to a nearby hospital

#WATCH Maharashtra: A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane.



At least five people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6j90p1GloQ — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

"The number of deaths have risen to eight in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued," Thane Municipal Corporation PRO was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

